EJF Capital LLC Sells 319,632 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,632 shares during the quarter. PCB Bancorp makes up 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 7.64% of PCB Bancorp worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,874. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

