EJF Capital LLC Takes $9.22 Million Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 420,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

