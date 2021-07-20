EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of International Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $265,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in International Bancshares by 9.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 189.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. 11,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.