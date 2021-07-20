Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,264. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

