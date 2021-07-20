Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.