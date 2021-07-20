ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Sell”.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

