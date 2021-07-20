Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.940-4.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.94-4.16 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHC opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

