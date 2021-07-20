Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $150,879.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $171,239. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

