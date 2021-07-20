Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBS. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,774. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

