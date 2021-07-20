Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,257. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $202.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

