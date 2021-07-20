Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,110 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp comprises about 4.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BY. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150 in the last 90 days. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

