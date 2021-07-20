Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $165.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 266.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

