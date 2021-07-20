Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 266.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

