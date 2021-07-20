Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 50,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 266.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

