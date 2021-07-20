Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Raised to C$17.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

TSE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.77 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.0883398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

