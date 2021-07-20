Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

EQBK stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

