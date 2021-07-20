Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

