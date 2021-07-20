Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

