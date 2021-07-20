Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $80.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
