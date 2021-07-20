Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

ELS stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

