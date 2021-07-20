Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.
ELS stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.