Ernest Nicolas Sells 1,800 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00.

REPH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.