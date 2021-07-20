Ernest Nicolas Sells 1,800 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00.
REPH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
About Recro Pharma
Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.
