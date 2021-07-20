Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$33.11 during trading on Tuesday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

