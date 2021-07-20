Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.0182

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $151,936.38 and approximately $60,743.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00229501 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00876938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,457,518 coins and its circulating supply is 8,367,345 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.