ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $379,899.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00141842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,691.60 or 1.00156460 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

