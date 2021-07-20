Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.0 days.

Shares of EUZOF remained flat at $$86.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $86.90 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

