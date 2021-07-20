Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It has been grappling with escalating operating expenses, which have put pressure on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the days ahead as the company continues to invest in technology and other growth initiatives. Its weak solvency level remains a woe. Poor return on equity bothers.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -482.91 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

