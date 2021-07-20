EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.03

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 16.03 and last traded at 16.07, with a volume of 3521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 16.51.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

