Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director R. Hewitt Pate acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. 311,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,638. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

