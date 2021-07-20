Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.62. 137,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $472.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.