Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $70,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.00. 18,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

