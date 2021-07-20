Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EVOK remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.06.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.