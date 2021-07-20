Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $4.45 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

