Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $419.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.78 million to $425.80 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

