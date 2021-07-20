Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.87 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $419.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.78 million to $425.80 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.