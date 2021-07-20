Expanse (EXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,336.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Expanse has a market cap of $616,919.81 and approximately $5,336.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.50 or 0.06011414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.01352256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00366274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00132212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00631126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00385677 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00292333 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

