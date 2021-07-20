Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $40,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.45. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,873 shares of company stock worth $36,365,798 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

