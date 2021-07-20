Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Experian stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

