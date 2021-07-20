Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

