F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 207,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,037. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

