FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of FDS opened at $337.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.41. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $268,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,095. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

