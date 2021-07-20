FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of FARO Technologies worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 70,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,972. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

