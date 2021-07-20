Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares Sells 5,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

