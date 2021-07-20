FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.