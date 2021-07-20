Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Buy”

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $1.27 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of FMCC opened at $1.15 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $747.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

