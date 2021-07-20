Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

FSS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. 227,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,001. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

