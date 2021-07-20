FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $294.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

