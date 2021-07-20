Fei Protocol (FEI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.38 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $20.38 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00097989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00138498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.68 or 0.99903223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00342651 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

