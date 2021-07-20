Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski Sells 25,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,747,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

