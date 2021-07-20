Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

