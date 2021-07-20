Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $34.63 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.