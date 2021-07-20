Financial Analysis: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) vs. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FutureFuel and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.85 $46.56 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.40 -$15.12 million $0.08 61.25

FutureFuel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FutureFuel and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 9.72% 1.86% 1.55% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

